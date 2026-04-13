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State-backed Saudi Energy is acquiring a minority stake in Kraken, the software business spun off from UK's Octopus Energy Group, and will form a joint venture to deploy its energy management platform across the Middle East and North Africa, Sky News reported on Monday.
Kraken's platform will be rolled out to Saudi Energy's 11 million customer accounts under the deal, with the transaction expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the report said.
Saudi Energy, majority-owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, joins investors including D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity International and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, all of which backed Kraken’s spin-off at a valuation of nearly $9 billionlast year.
Kraken licenses its AI-powered operating system to utilities worldwide and is contracted to serve more than 70 million accounts. Saudi Energy and Kraken did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)