Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Saudi ​Aramco has ⁠held official selling prices steady ‌for liquefied petroleum gas in May, while ​Algeria's Sonatrach has cut them by 2% ​to 18% due ​to higher global supply and weaker demand, traders said on ⁠Monday.

Saudi Aramco's May OSPs were stable at $750 per metric ton for propane and at $800 per ton for ​butane .

Propane ‌and butane ⁠are ⁠types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG ​is mainly used ‌as fuel for cars, ⁠heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach decreased its May OSP for propane by $150 a ton to $700 and for butane by $20 a ton to $880 .

Saudi Aramco's OSPs are used as a ‌reference for contracts to supply LPG ⁠from the Middle East ​to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for ​the Mediterranean and ‌Black Sea region, including ⁠Turkey.

(Reporting by ​Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)