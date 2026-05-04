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Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Saudi Aramco has held official selling prices steady for liquefied petroleum gas in May, while Algeria's Sonatrach has cut them by 2% to 18% due to higher global supply and weaker demand, traders said on Monday.
Saudi Aramco's May OSPs were stable at $750 per metric ton for propane and at $800 per ton for butane .
Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.
Sonatrach decreased its May OSP for propane by $150 a ton to $700 and for butane by $20 a ton to $880 .
Saudi Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.
Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.
(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)