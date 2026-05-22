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Gold edged lower on Friday and was headed for a second consecutive weekly drop, as elevated oil prices fueled fears of inflation and boosted expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,528.46 per ounce, as of 1026 GMT. The metal has shed about 0.3% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 0.3% to $4,529.10.
Brent crude oil prices held above $105 a barrel as investors doubted the prospects of a breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace talks, even as Iranian media reported that Iran's foreign minister met Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss proposals to end the war.
"Given the current high negative correlation to oil, dollar, and yields, these – especially oil - will set the tone for gold in the upcoming sessions," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. Higher oil prices stoke inflation risks, increasing chances of higher-for-longer interest rates. While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal. Markets are now pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with a 58% chance of at least one 25 basis-point hike by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The dollar held near a six-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Technically, the 200-day moving average at $4,372 and the 50-day at $4,667 continue to define the outer boundaries, with gold likely retaining a slight negative bias until the Middle East crisis is resolved," Hansen said. Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump will swear in Kevin Warsh as Fed chair later in the day at the White House, the administration said. Spot silver fell 0.8% to $76.10 per ounce, platinum lost 1.5% to $1,936.44 and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,372.12. All the metals were on course for weekly losses.
(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)