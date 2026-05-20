Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as pressure from a firm ​dollar and higher Treasury yields was offset by hopes of a potential resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict, easing some ​inflation concerns.

Spot ​gold was unchanged at $4,480.29 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT, after earlier falling to its lowest level since March 30.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 0.6% ⁠to $4,482.80.

"Any positive progress in U.S.-Iran talks that lead to a potential re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz may boost gold prices as the dollar weakens and inflation fears cool," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said.

"However, if talks remain in limbo or tensions escalate further, gold may ​weaken as ‌inflation fears intensify ⁠along with rate hike bets ⁠despite the risk-off mood."

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would be over "very quickly", while ​Vice President JD Vance talked up progress in talks with Tehran ‌about an agreement to end hostilities.

Oil fell about 1% on ⁠the news, but held well above the $100 a barrel mark.

The dollar held near a six-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency-holders.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hovered around a more-than-one-year high, as higher energy prices fuelled inflation worries and boosted bets for higher U.S. interest rates.

Higher Treasury yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, including gold.

The Federal Reserve will avoid cutting rates this year, according to most economists polled by Reuters who largely pushed long-held calls for reductions into 2027 on hopes the current inflation flare-up is temporary.

Markets are ‌increasingly pricing in possibilities of the Fed tightening monetary policy this ⁠year, with a 40% chance of a rate hike expected in ​December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Investors now await the minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting, due later in the day.

"Longer-term support (for gold) from geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal debt concerns and central bank ​reserve diversification remains intact," ‌ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver rose 1.8% to $75.13 per ⁠ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $1,927.20, and palladium ​was up 1.5% to $1,373.95.

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)