Gold eased on Thursday, ‌pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and high Treasury yields, while stagnant peace talks in the Middle ​East kept oil elevated, inflation concerns alive, and reinforced bets of higher interest rates.

Tehran said ​it was ​reviewing Washington's latest responses, and President Donald Trump suggested he could wait a few days for "the right answers" from Tehran but was also willing ⁠to resume attacks on the country.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $4,517.94 per ounce, as of 1118 GMT. On Wednesday, bullion rose more than 1% in U.S. trading hours after having hit its lowest level since March 30.

U.S. gold futures for ​June delivery ‌lost 0.4% at $4,518.70.

"No ⁠surprise that gold ⁠remains mired around the mid-$4k region, as the U.S. dollar retains much of its gains ​since the Middle East conflict began, while inflation woes ‌are still palpable across global financial markets," said Han ⁠Tan, chief market analyst at Bybit, adding that the hawkish bias in the latest FOMC minutesfurther limited gold's upside.

The yellow metal has fallen more than 15% since the war began in late February, as energy-driven inflation woes forced it to adopt an inverse relationship with oil prices. The benchmark Brent crude was last up around 3% at $107.4 a barrel.

"As long as the geopolitical equation remains uncertain, gold bulls are likely to struggle to gather any upside momentum of ‌note, especially if rate hikes loom large," Tan added.

The ⁠dollar's rise makes greenback-priced bullion expensive for other currency holders, ​while the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield resumed its climb, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Despite being an inflation hedge, gold struggles in an elevated interest ​rate environment.

Spot silver ‌was down 1.4% at $74.96 per ounce, platinum lost 1% to $1,931.05 ⁠and palladium fell 0.9% to $1,357.94.