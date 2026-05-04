The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has announced a reduction in electricity bills for residential users with one basic account during the peak summer period from May to the end of August 2026, aimed at easing the impact of increased consumption driven by rising temperatures. The authority also confirmed that service disconnections will be suspended during this period and that flexible payment plans will be introduced to support consumers.

Relief for customers

The APSR pointed out that rates for the three consumption segments during May 2026 would be applied as follows: Those in the first segment (0 to 4000 kilowatts) will receive a 15% discount on the value of the bill; consumers in the second segment (from 4001-6000 kilowatts) will receive a 10% discount on the value of their bills; while the third segment of consumers (who use more than 6,001 kilowatts) will receive a 5% discount on the value of their bills.

During the months of June, July and August 2026, the discounts on the value of electricity bills will be as follows: 20% for the first segment consumers (from 0 to 4000 kilowatts); 15% for the second segment of consumers (from 4001 to 6000 kilowatts) and 10% for the third segment of consumers (more than 6001 kilowatts), said APSR.

Meanwhile, APSR has instructed licensed electricity providers to offer the option of bill payments in installments in line with approved regulatory framework.

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