Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations in the region, said it has awarded the main construction contract for Distrikt Ghaf Woods to Al Sahel Contracting, a part of the Al Nabooda Group.

Distrikt Ghaf Woods is Majid Al Futtaim’s latest residential community in Dubai, designed around the principles of nature-integrated living, wellbeing, and long-term value creation.

Inspired by the resilience of the indigenous Ghaf tree, the development offers a distinctive lifestyle defined by thoughtful design, expansive green spaces, and seamless connectivity to key urban amenities.

Valued at over AED700 million ($191 million), the contract marks a significant milestone in the project’s advancement and reflects the developer’s continued commitment to delivering world-class residential communities in Dubai.

Construction began last month with works now underway across the Distrikt Ghaf Woods site. The award accelerates project delivery and reflects Majid Al Futtaim Development’s confidence in Dubai’s resilient long-term real estate fundamentals, said the developer in a statement.

Al Sahel Contracting brings extensive experience in large-scale residential and mixed-use developments across the UAE. Its appointment follows a highly competitive tender process, with selection based on strong technical capability, delivery excellence, and alignment with Majid Al Futtaim’s quality standards, it stated.

Majid Al Futtaim Development CEO Ahmed El Shamy said: "The award of the main construction contract for Distrikt Ghaf Woods represents an important step in advancing this community and reaffirms our commitment to delivering on our development plans. It underscores the trust our customers place in us and reflects the resilience and determination that define the UAE. We remain focused on delivering a project that meets the highest standards of quality and design, in line with the nation’s aspirations."

Al Sahel Contracting General Manager Moustafa Ali Moustafa Hasan said: "Distrikt Ghaf Woods is a project that speaks to the scale and ambition we look for as a contractor."

"We bring the full depth of Al Nabooda Group's expertise and resources to this partnership, and we are determined to deliver a community that sets a new standard for residential construction in the UAE," he added.

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