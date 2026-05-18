Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and BESIX Plenary Education Properties Development (BPE) have introduced a structured social value framework for the Zayed City Schools Project public-private partnership (PPP) programme in Abu Dhabi.

The framework was announced during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026 (ADIS 2026).

Under the initiative, approximately 1.4 million UAE dirhams ($381,000) will be allocated to support student wellbeing initiatives, community engagement programmes and inclusive development projects.

The funding will be deployed over the remaining concession period through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) responsible for delivery and operation of the PPP schools.

The framework forms part of ADIO’s PPP model, which integrates structured social value mechanisms into project design and delivery, ensuring consistent and measurable contributions from private sector partners.

BPE delivered three schools under the programme in September 2024 under a 20-year finance, design, build and maintain agreement with ADIO and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

A fourth school is under construction in Khalifa City. In January 2025, the consortium had achieved financial close on the project under an augmented procurement framework introduced by ADIO to meet the August 2026 operationalisation target set by ADEK.

The augmentation comprises the design, build, finance, and 18-year operation and maintenance of a new campus, which will accommodate 3,380 students in Khalifa City.

In July 2024, a consortium led by Plenary Group alongside BESIX and Mazrui International was awarded the Khalifa University Student Accommodation PPP Project, which comprises a 23-year concession to design, build, finance and maintain 3,260 student rooms.

In early May 2026, Plenary said the project, slated to be the largest student accommodation project in the GCC region, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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