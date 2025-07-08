Australia-headquartered infrastructure investment firm Plenary Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) to advance Private Sector Engagement (PSE) in infrastructure projects across the Abu Dhabi emirate.

The two organisations will plan, develop and implement strategic PSEs within the emirate in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Plenary Group said in a press statement.

ADPIC, which is responsible for the review, supervision and monitoring of capital projects in Abu Dhabi, is currently managing initiatives worth more than $54 billion in the emirate.

ADIO is ADPIC’s strategic partner in attracting private sector expertise and capital into priority infrastructure projects, according to the press statement.



The Plenary Group has been awarded three major infrastructure PPP projects in Abu Dhabi to date including the Emirate’s first school infrastructure public-private partnership (PPP), the Zayed City Schools project. The Plenary Group-BESIX consortium delivered three schools in Zayed City under the Zayed City Schools project in September 2024.

In January 2025, the same consortium achieved financial close on the Khalifa City School project within the Zayed City Schools PPP programme under an 'augmented procurement framework' initiated by ADIO.

In July 2024, a consortium led by Plenary Group and including BESIX, and the UAE’s Mazrui International was awarded Khalifa University Student Accommodation PPP Project in Abu Dhabi.

In February 2025, ADQ and Plenary Group announced the launch of Plenary Middle East, a co-development and investment platform to pursue public and social infrastructure opportunities in high-growth regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

