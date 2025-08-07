UAE-based developer Arada has awarded a 618 million UAE dirhams ($168.25 million) contract for the development of Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences, seafront destinations on Al Heera Beach in Sharjah.



Intermass Engineering & Contracting has been appointed to carry out the works over a 24-month construction period, the developer said in a statement.



Preliminary enabling and foundation works are already complete, and construction activity is progressing on the site.



Minor Hotels will operate the 128-unit Anantara Sharjah Residences and Anantara Sharjah Resort.



Arada has so far launched nine master communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

