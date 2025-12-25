EHAF Consulting Engineers, a multidisciplinary group of architects and engineers in the GCC, has announced that it has been appointed as the consultant for project, programme and construction management (PMCM) services for a premium residential community - Raseen - in the Khuzam district of Saudi capital Riyadh.

As its PMCM consultant, EHAF will oversee the full project lifecycle - ensuring design integrity, construction quality, schedule performance and seamless co-ordination across all stakeholders, said the company in its LinkedIn notification.

The project is being developed by AlOula, the Saudi master developer owned by the renowned Al Fozan Group and Al Muhaidib Group.

A key residential community, Raseen will boast modern villa typologies, family-centric layouts, community amenities and high-specification infrastructure designed to deliver a contemporary, nature-integrated living experience.

EHAF said it will work to support AlOula in delivering this distinguished community to the highest standards.

Established in 2002, AlOula is today one of the pioneering real estate companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GCC.

