Egyptian property developer Marakez has been provided a 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) credit facility by Banque Misr to support the developer’s operations.

Repayment of the facility will be supported by lease revenues generated from Mall of Arabia Cairo, one of Egypt’s largest retail destinations, Banque Misr said in a press statement.

Located in 6th of October City in Giza Governorate, the mall spans around 148 feddans and comprises 420 retail units, with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 142,000 square metres (sqm).

In December 2025, Banque Misr led a consortium of 10 banks in extending a total of EGP 8.9 billion ($189.93 million) in joint Islamic financing to Al Marasem International for Urban Development to support the Fifth Square project in New Cairo.

In the same month, it led a consortium of four banks - QNB Egypt, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt, ALEXBANK, and MIDBANK - in granting a syndicated loan worth EGP 4.261 billion ($91 million) to Concrete Plus for Construction Industries to support the construction of apartments and chalets at Talaat Moustafa Group’s SouthMED project on the North Coast.

(1 US Dollar = 46.87 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

