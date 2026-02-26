Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) has signed a 20-year lease agreement with Amsa Hospitality for the Amsa Vue Residential Compound in Riyadh, with the total value of the project estimated at around SR1.2 billion ($320 million), an Arab News report said.

The project, located in Riyadh Diplomatic Quarters, includes 240 modern residential units, comprising 176 apartments and 64 villas and townhouses.

Acting CEO of Al Akaria Khalid Al-Sehaibany said the project embodies the company’s approach to developing residential communities that focus on an integrated experience built on quality planning and comprehensive facilities, elevating the standard of living in Riyadh.

CEO of Amsa Hospitality Muin Serhan told Arab News that the core philosophy behind the project is to create a space that focuses both on individuals and community values.

