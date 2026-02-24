Blue Square, a leading real estate developer with a major presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait and the wider GCC, has announced its foray into the UAE market with its inaugural project - Vayla Residences - on Dubai Islands.

An eight-floor residential development, Vayla Residences at Dubai Island features well-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments alongside exclusive one- to three-bedroom duplexes.

Founded by a group of highly respected real estate and business leaders with more than 30 years of cross-regional experience, Blue Square brings together expertise spanning real estate, construction, hospitality, food and beverage, and mixed-use development. Their combined track record reflects a legacy of delivery, operational excellence, and long-term value creation across multiple industries.

Beyond real estate, the group’s expertise is reinforced through Future Scaffolding & Aluminium Industries, a Dubai-based industrial firm supplying and installing formwork systems and aluminium structures for major residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects across the region.

While Vayla is Blue Square’s first official UAE development, the founders’ history of successful projects extends across Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, and the wider GCC, including:

•Albergo Suites, Beirut – serviced residences connected to the iconic Hotel Albergo, offering full five-star hospitality services.

•Danny Residences, Lebanon – a boutique mountain development, fully sold out.

•Qatameya Coast Villa, Egypt – a luxury beachfront villa in one of Sahel’s most exclusive compounds.

•Furjan Townhouses, Dubai – a boutique cluster of ten contemporary homes in Jebel Ali.

"The founders are also co-creators of some of the region’s most recognised consumer brands through Kout Food Group and Al Homaizi Food Industries. Their portfolio includes Pizza Hut, Burger King, Applebee’s, Taco Bell, IHOP, Subway, and the prestigious Al Rifai Roastery, now present across the GCC and North Africa," said a spokesman for the company.

This cross-industry experience has shaped Blue Square’s development philosophy: build with operational discipline, design with purpose, and deliver with long-term value in mind, he added.

