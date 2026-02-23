SSH, a leading player in the masterplanning, infrastructure, building design, construction supervision and project management sectors in the Middle East, has been awarded the lead design and construction supervision consultancy contract for the Phase 3 of the Madinat Al Irfan Business Park in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

Spanning a total built-up area of 104,825 sq m on an expansive 32,810 sq m plot, the Business Park exemplifies both style and functionality, comprising three office buildings, each standing 40m tall and comprising eight floors.

A key feature of the development is an open-air landscaped oasis at ground level, designed as a central connection point and shared gathering space across all the Business Park buildings.

Additionally, the project also includes two basement levels providing tenant and visitor parking, as well as prayer rooms, back-of-house facilities, and MEP rooms.

The project is being delivered for Madinat Al Irfan and forms part of the city’s continued growth as a future-ready business destination.

It will play a pivotal role in enhancing Oman’s commercial landscape, contributing to increased investment and supporting the continued development and growth of Muscat.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, this dynamic hub will serve as a cultural destination for business and innovation, hosting the headquarters of various institutions in the heart of the capital, it stated.

Targeting LEED Gold certification, the development integrates sustainable design principles, energy-efficient systems, and environmentally responsible materials.

These elements reflect SSH’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its dedication to delivering high-performance, future-ready buildings across the region.

"The Business Park sets a new benchmark for office and commercial developments in Muscat, establishing an integrated hub for global brands operating in the Sultanate of Oman. As Lead Design and Supervision Consultant on Phase 3, SSH brings deep site knowledge from projects such as the OCEC complex and the Omantel HQ, along with extensive regional expertise in high-standard commercial design," remarked Luke Archer, Operations Director of SSH Oman.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Madinat Al Irfan once again on a project that supports Oman 2040 Vision," he stated.

Commenting on the continued development of the Business Park, Mohammed Al Salmi, General Manager of Madinat Al Irfan, said: "The progression of the Business Park into Phase 3 marks an important stage in the delivery of Madinat Al Irfan and reflects the confidence the district continues to earn as a business destination."

"As we expand, we remain focused on creating a well-connected environment that supports organisations to plan, invest, and grow over the long term. Appointing SSH for this phase ensures continuity with the master plan and reinforces our commitment to shaping Muscat’s evolving business landscape," he noted.

As the Lead Design and Construction Supervision Consultant, SSH has overseen all design phases and is now in the construction supervision phase, ensuring the design is delivered to the highest standard on site, he added.

