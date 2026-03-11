Egyptian private developer Arkania Developments announced on Tuesday the launch of REFAD residential project in New Cairo.

The 7-acre project, the company’s first launch for 2026, is located in Beit Al-Watan within District 8 of the Golden Square area.

Chairman Ashraf Mostafa said the site was selected for its proximity to the Mohamed Bin Zayed Axis, the View Zone and the main service hub of District 8, supporting long-term investment value.

Commercial consultant Samir Bennani said the project will include recreational and commercial facilities including gym, cinema, play areas, co-working spaces, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points, a school, a mall, a mosque, and a nursery.

Architectural consultant Omar Okeil said the project is designed to separate pedestrian and vehicle movement, with basement parking access from outside the compound to reduce internal traffic.

He added that the design integrates green spaces, smart systems and energy-efficient planning to create a modern residential environment focused on safety, privacy and sustainability.

Construction will begin this year with handover planned in 2028, the Chairman said.

The company’s plan for 2026 focuses on increasing on-site construction activity and injecting direct investments into projects to ensure timely delivery, Mostafa said.

He said the company is planning further growth in East Cairo and Delta cities, with additional projects to be announced as part of its 2026 pipeline.

He said total investments reached about 9.446 billion Egyptian pounds ($182 million) by the end of 2025.

Construction pipeline through 2028

The developer is Arkania is continuing work on several projects across Egypt, including:

Arkania Business Hub, operations expected in second quarter of 2026

New Mansoura Mall, with completion expected in first quarter of 2027

Mashreq New Cairo residential project, with construction to start in third quarter 2026

LAVIDA New Mansoura Mall with delivery planned by second quarter of 2028

(1 US Dollar = 51.84 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

