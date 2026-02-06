The World Bank plans to open a permanent office in Baghdad to support Iraq’s efforts to develop infrastructure across key sectors including water and transport, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning said.

In a statement, the ministry said it held talks with a World Bank delegation led by Jean-Christophe Carret, the bank’s regional director for the Middle East, to review new projects earmarked for inclusion in Iraq’s 2026 budget.

The discussions centered on the Iraqi government’s capacity to meet its commitments, identify priority sectors, and define implementation timelines for the proposed projects ahead of the new budget law, Ministry’s Technical Affairs Undersecretary, Dr. Maher Hamad Johan said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

