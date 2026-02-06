Abu Dhabi plans to introduce innovative Seaglider operations across the emirate by 2028 following the signing of a key agreement on Friday.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and VERSA Advanced Maritime Services (VERSA) have signed an agreement in this regard.

The Seagliders — Wing-in-Ground (WIG) effect craft — are fully electric, high-speed, zero-emission vessels that operate just above the sea surface, significantly reducing travel times. VERSA, the first Seaglider operator in the UAE, has been developing this project since 2022, with operations scheduled to commence in 2028.

The agreement signifies a collective commitment to streamline coastal transportation across Abu Dhabi through advanced and environmentally friendly solutions. Initial plans will focus on routes between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhafra Region, expanding at a later stage across the emirate and wider UAE. This initiative is poised to bolster Abu Dhabi’s economy, tourism sector, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks, championing national innovation, environmental goals, and seamless connectivity, said a statement.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “By embracing advanced and environmentally friendly mobility solutions like Seagliders, we are not only enhancing connectivity across Abu Dhabi but also reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and delivering unparalleled experiences for both our community and international visitors. This collaboration underscores our dedication to smart city initiatives and green technologies, ensuring the emirate remains a leading destination for innovation, continuously enhancing quality of life and the visitor experience.”

The areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include feasibility studies and market analysis on the operational, commercial, and environmental aspects of Seaglider deployment. The partners will also explore potential operational models, such as routes and schedules, in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s broader tourism objectives.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “This agreement marks an important step in our efforts to extend smart and sustainable mobility across land, air and sea. Together with our partners, we are laying the foundations for introducing innovative, low-emission services that will enhance connectivity while reducing the environmental footprint of marine transport. The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) remains committed to supporting and introducing new modes of transport that are safe, efficient and seamlessly integrated with our wider network, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in sustainable and innovative mobility.”

Sheikha Alyazia Bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson and Owner, VERSA Advanced Maritime Services, said: "When we first envisioned Seagliders in 2022, it wasn’t just about launching a new vessel, it was about rethinking what coastal mobility could mean for our country. Being the UAE’s first Seaglider operator is both an honour and a responsibility. This partnership allows us to transform innovation into infrastructure, clean, fast, and purpose-built for the emirates. Together with our government partners, we’re not just creating a new mode of transport, we’re contributing to shaping a national legacy of sustainable progress and global leadership."

Through collaborations such as this, DCT Abu Dhabi remains committed to delivering on the ambitious goals of its Tourism Strategy 2030, which prioritises sustainable growth and strategic development within the emirate, the statement said.

