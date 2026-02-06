RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, posted record sales of AED3.36 billion ($914.91 million) in 2025, the developers' 20th anniversary.

The results underscore 12 months of exceptional performance, sustained growth and an expanding pipeline of exciting, landmark projects. This success has helped to solidify RAK Properties’ pivotal role in supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term transformation into a global destination for luxury living, high-value investment, and unparalleled economic opportunity.

Building on the success of 2024, RAK Properties recorded full-year revenue growth of over 31% and sales growth of approximately 142% for 2025. This was driven by a surge in property sales, which reached a total value of AED3.36 billion. The company’s robust financial health is further evidenced by net debt to equity ratio under 10% and the efficient deployment of a strong balance sheet, ensuring healthy profit margins across its expanding portfolio of sought-after branded properties alongside ultra-lux resort-style homes.

The company’s development backlog – a key indicator of future cashflows – stands at AED3.47 billion as of 31st December 2025, a 87% year on year increase.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

* Full Year Revenue: AED1.84 billion, an increase of 31% over 2024.

* Net Profit: AED404.30 million, a rise of 44% compared to the previous year.

* Projects Launched in 2025: Exceeded targets, with over AED5.4 billion in new projects launched.

* Total Assets: Grew to AED8.70 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence and business expansion.

* Development backlog: Increases to AED3.47 billion, providing strong visibility of future cashflows and revenue collections

* Development Pipeline: Ambitious pipeline of launches and handovers scheduled for 2026, including new residential and hospitality projects across Mina

DELIVERING THE VISION

2025 was a milestone period for RAK Properties flagship Mina community. The developer exceeded its commitment to AED5 billion in new projects, achieving AED5.4 billion in total. This included the highly successful launches of Mirasol I & II, Anantara branded residences, Skai, Solera, ENTA, and the announcement of Giorgio Armani’s first-ever personally designed beach villas.

The developer’s 20th anniversary year was capped by the launch of Nura at the end of 2025, a contemporary luxury two-tower resort-style residential project set to take shape at Downtown Mina’s dynamic Raha Island. Progress within the luxury branded segment was further solidified through the announcement of a major partnership for the upcoming Four Seasons Resort, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premier international tourism destination.

RAK Properties also strategically expanded and optimised its substantial land bank in 2025. A critical resource in Marjan Beach, it underpins the developer’s ambitious master plans for Mina, Raha Island, and beyond, enabling diverse, large-scale projects and new, upcoming launches. Acquired as part of the RAK Government’s increasing stake in the company in 2024, RAK Properties announced an exciting and ambitious new masterplan, The Strand.

The Developer is also in discussions with its government stakeholders to acquire another significant land parcel as part of its long-term vision for Ras Al Khaimah and to ensure an ongoing pipeline of development.

By actively identifying and securing prime new land parcels and leveraging its extensive existing holdings, RAK Properties strengthened its long-term vision for Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline and further into the mainland to ensure a continuous pipeline of communities that will contribute to the Emirate’s ongoing diversification and development.

RAHA MARINA: A NEW BERTH

RAK Properties' Raha Marina, a key part of the Mina masterplan, is designed to define the emirate's evolving coastline. A strategic addition to the booming marine tourism and real estate sector that is growing across the Arabian Peninsula, from the Gulf to the Red Sea, it addresses a rising demand from across the region and further afield, including discerning European-based customers and investors attracted by Raha Marina's appeal as a fully functioning hub for superyachts, a prime residential destination, and a robust real estate opportunity.

Raha Marina is being created in harmony with RAK Properties’ ongoing development of upscale waterfront homes, with residential projects drawing on a dynamic, yacht-inspired design. Serving as a direct extension of these properties, Raha Marina features state-of-the-art berthing facilities with integrated boulevards that connect directly to walkable residential and leisure zones with beach clubs and retail-dining outlets.

This holistic design ethos ensures residents benefit from seamless access to the full range of marina amenities and infrastructure, with the Raha Marina master plan also emphasising preservation of the surrounding natural environment and waterways in line with RAK Properties' broader development strategy.

A PIVOTAL ROLE IN RAS AL KHAIMAH'S VISION

Playing a key supporting role in realising Ras Al Khaimah's Vision 2030 plan, last year saw RAK Properties consistently develop and deliver a dynamic portfolio of residential and hospitality units across its expansive Mina destination, including Hayat and Raha Island. This has attracted significant investment, increased tourist numbers, and supported a burgeoning resident population.

Throughout 2025, RAK Properties launched highly anticipated projects such as Nura, Mirasol I & II, Solera, Edge, Skai and ENTA on Raha Island. Major construction progress included Bay Residences 2 (99.61%), Bay Views (92.7%), Cape Hayat (86.50%), Quattro Del Mar (25%) and Edge (6.5%) and Granada 2 (99.8%). Adding to its luxury allure, RAK Properties announced the world's first Armani-branded villas at Armani Beach Residences and readied the launch of Four Seasons Private Residences. These developments continue to enhance RAK’s property landscape, contributing to its aesthetic appeal, and elevating its global standing.

