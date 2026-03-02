Arab Finance: Amer Group Holding (AMER) posted a 139.08% surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders in 2025, generating EGP 143.978 million, versus EGP 60.221 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Revenues hit EGP 1.622 billion last year, up from EGP 1.415 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the firm incurred net losses after tax totaling EGP 9.126 million at the end of December 2025, versus net profits of EGP 10.191 million in 2024.

Amer Group Holding operates in the business segments of residential properties, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and retail. The company’s other activities include the provision of touristic boats, investment activities, marketing, and real estate maintenance services.