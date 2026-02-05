The Qatar-listed AlRayan Bank, rated A2 (stable) by Moody’s and A (stable) by Fitch, has raised 500 million riyals ($137 million) from a three-year green sukuk at a profit rate of 4.25% per annum.

The bank’s debut sustainability-linked sukuk will list on the Qatar Stock Exchange on February 9.

The lender, backed by the Qatar Investment Authority, which holds a 20.46% stake in the bank according to LSEG data, last tapped debt markets in May after a five-year hiatus, raising $500 million through a five-year sukuk, priced at US Treasuries +80bps, at a profit rate of 4.875%.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com