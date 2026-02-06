UAE - Holm Developments has announced the launch of Linea, its second residential project in Jumeirah Garden City, following the strong market performance of its debut development, Holm One.

Located in Jumeirah Garden City, Linea is positioned within one of Dubai’s most central and evolving residential districts, offering connectivity to DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and the Jumeirah coastline.

It comprises a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom residences, designed with an emphasis on functionality, comfort, and longevity.

Shared amenities within Linea are planned to support everyday living and include landscaped outdoor areas, a swimming pool, and a rooftop padel court, said the developer in a statement.

The focus remains on spaces that are practical, well-integrated, and suited to daily use rather than purely visual appeal, it stated.

The project was unveiled during an exclusive brokerage appreciation and project reveal event hosted at Burj Al Arab, bringing together key partners from Holm Developments’ brokerage network.

The gathering recognised the relationships that supported the company’s early momentum while offering an introduction to Linea and Holm’s next phase of growth, it added.

Holm One, launched in November 2025, recorded significant demand from the outset, with more than 50% of inventory booked on the day of launch and all units fully sold within the first 10 days, said the developer.

Building on this momentum, Linea achieved full sell-out on the day of its release, reflecting sustained market confidence in Holm Developments’ disciplined and delivery-led approach.

On the launch, CEO Sergey Avayan said: "The response to Holm One reinforced the importance of trust, location, and thoughtful planning. Linea builds on that foundation. It reflects our belief in growing responsibly, working closely with our partners, and delivering homes that hold long-term value for both residents and investors."

Jumeirah Garden City continues to attract demand from buyers seeking central locations at more accessible price points compared to surrounding districts.

End-user driven activity and steady transaction levels have reinforced the area’s positioning as a long-term residential neighbourhood.

Linea forms part of Holm Developments’ broader strategy to deliver boutique-scale residential projects in established urban locations.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio, including an upcoming project planned for Arjan, its focus remains on controlled growth, disciplined execution, and building long-term trust with the market, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

