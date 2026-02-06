British real estate developer LEO Development has announced that it has sealed a strategic partnership with Rove, a joint venture between leading master developer Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, to introduce its lifestyle hospitality concept - The Rove Home Muscat Expressway - into the Sultanate of Oman.

The collaboration marks the debut of Rove in the Sultanate of Oman, with a pipeline of projects planned across Muscat and other strategic ITC, free, and Special economic zones in Oman.

Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the first of several planned developments, will be located in a central and well-connected area near Muscat Hills, with direct access to major road networks.

The site offers proximity to Muscat’s primary business districts, urban destinations, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), and Muscat International Airport.

The project will comprise fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, supported by a curated range of lifestyle amenities including a lap pool with jacuzzi, roof garden, retail and co-working spaces designed for modern urban living, in addition to the brand’s signature Rove Café.

Speaking at the launch, Viktor Serenkov, the Chairman of LEO Development, said: "We are proud to announce our partnership with Rove, bringing a fresh and highly relevant approach to branded residential living in Oman. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to respond to evolving lifestyle expectations and deliver developments defined by intention, cultural sensitivity, and long-term value. Rove Home Muscat Expressway is the first step in a broader pipeline that we believe will redefine urban living in the sultanate."

The project was unveiled in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones; Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, OCCI Chairman; Munir al Muniri, Deputy President for Operations at the Oman Investment Authority; and Dubai Holding, represented by its Chief Operating Officer Paul Bridger.

The collaboration lays the foundation for the development of multiple Rove projects across Oman, supporting the long-term regional growth ambitions of both partners and reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality, it stated.

The partnership is anchored by the signing of Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the brand’s first branded residential development in Oman. The project represents a significant milestone for LEO Development as it brings an internationally recognized lifestyle brand to the Omani market.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with LEO Development to bring Rove to Oman. LEO’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with Rove’s lifestyle-led design philosophy, creates a powerful platform for long-term growth."

"This project signals our commitment to Oman’s future and sets the stage for multiple developments across the country," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

