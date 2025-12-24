BNW Developments has announced the launch of the first Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, thus bringing together the signature design language and lifestyle ethos of Tonino Lamborghini, a name globally synonymous with sophistication, bold aesthetics, and Italian excellence, seamlessly integrated with BNW’s forward-thinking approach to high-performance urban living.

This partnership signals a bold new era in waterfront ultra-luxury living, where unprecedented scale, Italian heritage, and investment excellence converge, said the leading developer.

BNW Developments is a premier real estate developer in the UAE with a bold AED32+ billion ($8.7 billion) portfolio in gross development value, led by Chairman and Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Unveiling the waterfront ultra-luxury living, BNW said together, the project represents a powerful convergence of lifestyle, architecture, and investment value, with every detail - from interiors to spatial planning - crafted as an immersive experience rooted in luxury, legacy, and long-term return.

An influential audience of high-net-worth individuals, leading real estate brokers, renowned Bollywood celebrities, and industry stakeholders, gathered at the grand launch at Coca-Cola Arena, where a celebration of architectural vision, Italian aesthetic, and world-class entertainment unfolded. It culminated in an electrifying live performance by Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, setting a benchmark for luxury launch events in the region.

“At BNW, we don’t just build homes, we curate investment-grade lifestyle experiences,” remarked Aggarwal.

“Partnering with Tonino Lamborghini is a milestone that reflects our vision to bring global design legends to the region, delivering spaces that celebrate heritage while creating tangible value for discerning investors and residents,” he stated.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Ras Al Khaimah introduces an exclusive collection of 377 apartments including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions. The project was envisioned from the creative direction of Angela Krieger and the interior design by Architect Carlos Rossi.

Each home reflects Tonino Lamborghini’s bold aesthetic and Italian craftsmanship, thoughtfully adapted for RAK's cosmopolitan living.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Oberoi said: “The Tonino Lamborghini brand has always spoken the language of emotion, proportion, and beauty. Through this collaboration we are bringing this timeless, historical sensibility to Ras Al Khaimah, reimagined through BNW Developments’ modern, cosmopolitan vision.”

Founder Tonino Lamborghini said: “Every project is an opportunity to transform space into an experience, because living somewhere is not simply about inhabiting a place but choosing every day the emotions that place can inspire.”

“The partnership with BNW Developments opens a new chapter in a strategic market and allows us to shape a destination that tells my story and my vision: a balance between identity and future. This project will be created to welcome people who are looking for something more: environments where contemporary comfort meets international charm, and where every detail bears the unmistakable signature of my style,” he added.

