Sohar – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has officially commenced the construction of five new bridges along the vital Suhar–Buraimi road, representing a total investment exceeding RO 6 mn. This strategic infrastructure project is designed to enhance road safety and ensure a smoother flow of traffic on one of the Sultanate’s most critical national arteries.

Spanning a scheduled duration of 18 months, the project is slated for completion by the end of 2026. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s broader strategy to maintain a safe and integrated transport network, ultimately supporting comprehensive national development and strengthening the logistical capabilities of the Sultanate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

