Arab Finance: Madinet Masr for Housing and Development has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Forward Contractors to carry out construction works valued at EGP 1.45 billion within the Sarai development in East Cairo, as per a disclosure.

The agreement covers the construction of 95 residential villas in the Rai phase of Sarai, with completion scheduled by the end of 2027.

Under the agreement, Forward Contractors will be responsible for executing the construction works for the villas within the agreed timeline as part of the broader development of Sarai in East Cairo.

The partnership supports Madinet Masr’s ongoing plans to deliver residential units, develop its land portfolio, and progress construction activities in line with approved urban development standards.

