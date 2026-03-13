Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in Egypt varied on March 12th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry went down by 0.5% to EGP 110.3 per kilogram, while the price of beef climbed by 1.4% to EGP 417.8 per kilogram.

The price of tilapia fish decreased daily by 4.6% to reach EGP 81.3 per kilogram.

As for the dairy products, the price of milk fell by 3.2% to EGP 43 per liter.

A carton of white eggs cost EGP 144.5, marking a daily increase of 2%.