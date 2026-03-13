Arab Finance: Egypt’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a contract with Aman Holding, a Raya Holding portfolio company and fintech group in Egypt, to provide EGP 300 million in financing to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement was signed by Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA; Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding; and Ayman Basyouni, CFO at Aman Holding.

The financing is part of government efforts to support SMEs, develop economic activity, meet market demand for products and services, and create job opportunities for youth and citizens.

Under the agreement, MSMEDA will provide EGP 300 million to Aman Holding to finance SMEs across Egypt’s governorates.

Rahmy said the partnership reflects MSMEDA’s approach to working with financial institutions to support women and youth through economic inclusion and business growth.

He noted that the funding will help entrepreneurs update their operations, improve production quality, and strengthen their ability to compete in the market.

Rahmy added that cooperation with Aman Holding also aims to support financial inclusion and encourage informal businesses to join the formal economy so they can benefit from the incentives provided under Law 152/2020 and Law 6/2025, which offer tax incentives for SMEs.

He said the agreement is also in line with government plans to increase the contribution of SME products, particularly by reducing imports and supporting exports.