TotalEnergies announces the restart of production at the Mabruk oil field in Libya, in which the Company holds an interest of 37.5 per cent.

The Mabruk field is located onshore, in concession C17, around 130 km south of Sirte. Production from the field was stopped in 2015.

The construction of a new production unit with a capacity of 25,000 barrels per day was launched in May 2024. Start-up of this new facility occurred on February 28, 2026, less than two years after the project was launched.

“This restart illustrates our long-term commitment in Libya, as we celebrate TotalEnergies’ 70th anniversary in the country this year,” said Julien Pouget, Middle East and North Africa Director for TotalEnergies’ Exploration & Production business. “This project, which follows TotalEnergies’ recent announcements regarding the extension of the Waha concessions, brings low-cost, low-emissions oil production in line with the company’s strategy, and contributes to our objective of 3 per cent annual production growth per year until 2030.”

