A project for the construction of 52 housing units in the Hallaniyat Islands is in full swing with an implementation rate of 51.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of December 2026.

Said bin Ahmed al Batahari, Deputy Wali of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Niyabat of Al Hallaniyat Island, said: “We appreciate the wise directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik regarding the implementation of a package of development projects in the Niyabat, including the construction and maintenance of 52 housing units for citizens under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

Young people from the Niyabat of Al Hallaniyat Island are looking forward to having their requests for additional housing units considered. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is also implementing a project to construct administrative and service buildings at the fishing port in the Niyabat of Al Hallaniyat Island. Work on the project began in October 2024 by Ishraq Engineering and Investment Company, with completion scheduled for January 2027. It is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. Furthermore, the Dhofar Municipality has implemented a project to construct a recreational area and sports field.”

He pointed out that the establishment of the marine buffer zone reserve around the Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate by a Royal decree enhances the environmental standing.

Al Hallaniyat Islands are known as tourist attractions and pristine environment, drawing visitors from within the Sultanate of Oman and abroad. Numerous tourism companies offer boat trips and diving excursions in the area. The islands are also a vital stopover for migratory birds due to their unique natural features and are also home to several turtle species. The islands are also known for their rich marine life. Recently, the Environment Authority released 12 Arabian gazelles as part of a reintroduction project in Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands, he said.

Engineer Mohammed bin Hassan al Fairouz, project engineer at the Directorate-General of Social Housing and Projects, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said: “In response to Royal directives, the ministry is implementing a project for the construction of 20 housing units and the maintenance of 32 existing units in the Niyabat of Al Hallaniyat Island in Dhofar Governorate. The project aims to provide modern housing that meets the needs of residents and enhances urban development and essential services on the island.”

He added: “Each housing unit covers a total area of 320 square meters and contains five rooms. The service facilities include a small pantry within the kitchen and a large main storage. This is in addition to a parking space and an outdoor courtyard that can be used for various purposes with an effective rainwater drainage system designed.”

