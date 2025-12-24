Carter Hones Associates has announced that steady progress is being made on its Gran Meliá Hotel project at the Port de La Mer, Jumeirah Dubai. A five-star beachfront resort, Gran Meliá Hotel will feature 366 guest rooms and suites, all offering ocean views and direct access to the beach.

The project represents a total investment of more than AED1 billion ($272 million) and brings together multiple international consultants and specialists, including MOMA International Design as lead architectural designer, Lagranja as interior designers, SEED Consulting Engineers as MEP Design Engineers and John R Harris & Partners as Structural Consultant.

It is being developed by ASB Investment and will be operated by Meliá Hotels International under the Gran Meliá brand. Designed by MOMA International Design, the development comprises two basement levels, a ground floor, a podium, four upper floors and a roof level with a total built up area of 91,097 sq m.

Carter Hones Associates said it began working on the project since September 2022, initially providing design management and strategic advisory services in collaboration with MOMA. In February next year, its role expanded to full project and commercial management, including quantity surveying, project management, design management and tender co-ordination.

The firm continues to provide onsite support to maintain construction momentum, ensure alignment between design intent and execution, and control costs throughout delivery.

Giving the project update, Carter Hones Associates said that since the groundbreaking of the project last year, work had been moving at a steady pace and is now on track for completion by the end of 2026.

Importantly, the hotel mock up room was recently completed, heralding the approval to progress with interior finishes installation and FF&E procurement in line with the project programme, it added.

On completion, the resort will include a full-service restaurant, lobby café, ballroom, MICE facilities, retail units, landscaped areas, four main pools, 31 suite pools, a fitness centre, spa and a rooftop terrace. Signature amenities will feature five restaurants including Zuma Beach House, Novikov and Illyos, landscaped retail and leisure areas, and one of the UAE’s longest infinity pools. The hotel sits on reclaimed land within Meraas’ Port de La Mer master plan.

"Our embedded team is working closely with all stakeholders to keep the project moving forward in a controlled and coordinated way,” remarked Andrew Snelling, the Project Director at Carter Hones Associates.

“From deep basement levels through to MEP execution, our focus remains on maintaining quality, programme certainty and commercial value as the build progresses,” he noted.

The construction update reflects the steady progress of a landmark hospitality development and Carter Hones Associates’ ongoing role as project and cost consultant, supporting delivery across design, commercial and site execution, he added.

Zane Heasman, Chief Commercial Officer and Parter at Carter Hones Associates, said: “Having been involved from day one, our team understands the complexity of this design and the co-ordination it demands.”

“The past year has been focused on maintaining progress while protecting overall value for the client, and we are satisfied with the milestones achieved so far through close collaboration with the wider project team,” he added.

Monica Merhebi, Partner and Director at MOMA International Design, said: “This project requires detailed coordination at every stage. Carter Hones Associates has remained embedded throughout, ensuring cost planning, design alignment and site execution stay on track as construction advances.”

The main contractor is Dutco Construction, the Mep is by Alshirawi contracting and the interior fit-out by Istana- Furniture LLC.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).