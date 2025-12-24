The Saudi cabinet has lauded the high-speed electric train project linking the Kingdom and Qatar, which will support transportation, boost tourism and economic activity.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Cabinet session held on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cabinet said the project will become one of the region’s most prominent development initiatives, contributing to Gulf integration and connectivity through the state-of-the-art railway network.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar had recently signed the agreement to implement the railway project, which will extend over 785 km, linking the capitals, Riyadh and Doha, passing through key stations like Al Hofuf and Dammam, and connecting King Salman International Airport and Hamad International Airport.

The train will operate at speeds exceeding 300 km per hour, reducing travel time between the two capitals to approximately two hours.

