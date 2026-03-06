The Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) has commenced plans for its 2026 Annual Transport Summit slated for September with the theme: Unlocking Economic Growth Through Transportation Logistics.

The umbrella body of transport journalists, in a statement, explained that the event, which will hold in Lagos will convene key stakeholders across Nigeria’s transportation value chain — including aviation, maritime, rail, road transport, and logistics services — alongside policymakers, regulators, captains of industry, financial institutions, and development partners.

According to the TCAN statement, “In line with ongoing reforms and infrastructure investments across the sector, the 2026 TCAN Conference aims to critically examine how efficient transportation logistics can serve as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, trade facilitation, job creation, and regional integration.”

TCAN chairman, Tola Adenubi affirmed that “Transportation logistics remains the backbone of economic development. From cargo handling at airports and seaports to inland freight movement and last-mile delivery systems, the efficiency of Nigeria’s logistics ecosystem plays a decisive role in determining the competitiveness of the nation’s economy.”

“The transport summit will therefore explore innovative strategies, digital transformation, infrastructure financing, public-private partnerships, and regulatory frameworks necessary to optimise the sector.”

On his part, the 2026 Conference Committee Chairman, Suleiman Idris explained that participants will engage in high-level panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions designed to among others access the current state of Nigeria’s transportation logistics architecture and Identify bottlenecks hindering seamless cargo and passenger movement.

“Stakeholders will also examine the impact of multimodal transport integration on economic expansion, and highlight investment opportunities within the logistics and supply chain ecosystem” he said

Suleiman added that experts will proffer policy recommendations to enhance efficiency and global competitiveness at the gathering.

The summit will also recognise agencies of government, and other operators, who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s transportation sector by presenting Champions of Transport Industry Development (COTID) certificates to outstanding agencies and operators.

The events has, over the years, become a credible platform for constructive dialogue between government agencies and logistic operators in the Nigerian transportation sector.

The Summit continues to shape policy conversations and promote transparency and accountability within the Nigerian transportation industry.

