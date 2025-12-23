UAE-based Major Developments has announced plans for its grand-scale residential project in the newly launched Marjan Beach - an 85-million-sq-ft coastal mixed-use masterplan, by Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah.

The new luxury residential landmark will be developed in collaboration with Bayaty Architects, a renowned design firm known for its exemplary craftsmanship, contemporary sensibilities, and signature modern spatial philosophy, said the developer in a statement.

For this project, Bayaty Architects has established a distinct language of sculptural architecture and experiential interiors, making this partnership a natural fit for a destination set to redefine Ras Al Khaimah’s coastal skyline over the next decade.

Major Developments CEO Andrei Charapenak officially signed the land acquisition agreement with Marjan Group CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli for its third upcoming project in Ras Al Khaimah.

The agreement marks a significant milestone reinforcing a shared vision to shape one of the UAE’s most ambitious coastal destinations.

With global hospitality giants set to host 12,000 hotel keys on Marjan Beach, this iconic shoreline featuring 3km of beach frontage and 6.5 million sq ft of lush open spaces, is poised to establish new benchmarks in waterfront living in the region and welcome over 180,000 visitors annually, said the developer.

Situated at the heart of Marjan Beach, the destination benefits from direct connectivity to Wynn Al Marjan Island via a newly developed bridge, while remaining close to vibrant locations in Ras Al Khaimah and E11 highway.

This strategic positioning enhances Marjan Beach’s appeal as a premium waterfront destination with strong tourism and long-term investment potential.

“As a global benchmark for waterfront living, Marjan Beach reinforces the strong demand for world-class real estate in the Emirate, providing new opportunities for investors, businesses, and residents. With its proven expertise in delivering luxury real estate developments, Major Developments will curate an elevated lifestyle experience for our discerning residents,” noted Al Abdouli.

“We look forward to further elevating Marjan Beach's position as the region’s most coveted waterfront address, reflecting our commitment to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a global lifestyle and investment hub,” he stated.

The new beachfront development continues this trajectory with a one-of-a-kind architectural design that integrates Bayaty Architects’ design mastery with Major Developments’ vision for world-class luxury living.

With sweeping sea views, next-generation amenities, and a prime address in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, this unique residential development is poised to become one of the most defining structures at Marjan Beach.

Commenting on the collaboration, Charapenak said: “Marjan Beach is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated masterplans, and signing this landmark agreement with Marjan, allows us to redefine what luxury tourism and living mean on a global stage.”

“Major Developments has always pushed boundaries with innovative amenities and lifestyle-forward thinking. This project will introduce a design language that is intentionally unconventional, sculptural, and deeply experiential. Our ethos and Bayaty’s design discipline are remarkably aligned, making this collaboration both natural and necessary for a project of this scale,” he added.

