RAS AL KHAIMAH: H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE continues its path of development and prosperity with determination and confidence under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, building on the firm approach established by the Founding Fathers.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that, thanks to the vision of the UAE President and his wise leadership, the country has joined the ranks of advanced nations, continuing to consolidate its position as a leading development model that combines strong institutions, clarity of vision and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities for further progress and prosperity.

The remarks were made during a reception hosted this evening by the RAK Ruler, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, along with a number of ministers, senior officials from national media institutions, editors-in-chief and media professionals at an Iftar banquet.

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the attendees and expressed his pleasure at meeting them during the holy month of Ramadan, praising their role in conveying the truth, strengthening public awareness and highlighting the bright image of the UAE and its achievements across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stressed that the security, safety and stability that the UAE enjoys today would not have been possible without the efforts of its wise leadership, characterised by foresight and a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation, protecting its people and preserving its development achievements.

He noted that the strength of the UAE does not lie solely in the development and civilisational achievements it has attained, but also in its well-established national institutions and high efficiency in managing various challenges, which further consolidates its standing as a nation proud of its journey, firm in its positions and determined to continue its progress.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed pride in the UAE Armed Forces and their efforts in safeguarding the security and stability of the nation and its people, affirming that they represent an honourable model of dedication, discipline and readiness, embodying the spirit of loyalty and belonging.

He said that the UAE Armed Forces, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have demonstrated high levels of competence and strengthened their standing among advanced military institutions through their readiness, professionalism and ability to perform their national duty with distinction.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also affirmed that the national media plays a pivotal role at this stage, with its mission centred on presenting the truth, enhancing awareness and reinforcing trust, noting that responsible journalism remains a fundamental element in protecting society, supporting its cohesion and strengthening public awareness.

He added that national media has been and will continue to be a partner in the development journey through its professional and national commitment, its keenness to provide accurate information, highlight the country’s achievements and reflect its civilisational and humanitarian values, thereby presenting the true image of the UAE and its firmly established path.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his appreciation to media professionals for their sincere efforts and dedication to their professional mission in highlighting the country’s civilisational and humanitarian message, stressing the importance of continuing this role with responsibility and awareness in a manner that serves the nation and strengthens its achievements.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE and its wise leadership, to bless the nation with continued security, safety and stability, and to ensure the country continues its blessed journey towards further development and prosperity.