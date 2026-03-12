RIYADH - The volunteer work rate among individuals aged 15 and above in Saudi Arabia reached 19 percent over a 12-month period in 2025, according to the results of the 2025 Volunteer Work Survey, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The volunteer work rate over a four-week period stood at 9.5 percent.

The report showed that males recorded higher volunteering rates than females during both periods. Over four weeks, the male volunteer rate reached 11.1 percent, compared with 6.3 percent for females. Over a 12-month period, the rate reached 21.5 percent for males and 14.2 percent for females.

The findings showed that the four-week volunteer rate among Saudis reached 9.3 percent, including 11.9 percent for males and 6.8 percent for females. Among non-Saudis, the rate stood at 9.6 percent, including 10.7 percent for males and 5.3 percent for females.

Over a 12-month period, the volunteering rate among Saudis reached 18.9 percent, including 22.6 percent for males and 15.3 percent for females. Among non-Saudis, the rate reached 19.1 percent, including 21 percent for males and 11.9 percent for females.

The survey indicated that direct volunteering was the most common form of volunteer work during the four-week period. Among Saudis, direct volunteering reached 7.5 percent, compared with 1.6 percent through organized volunteer groups and 0.2 percent through participation in multiple volunteer activities. Among non-Saudis, direct volunteering reached 8 percent, compared with 1.5 percent through organized volunteer groups and 0.1 percent through multiple activities.

In terms of age groups, the highest volunteering rate among Saudis over the four-week period was recorded in the 35–44 age group at 13.6 percent. Within this group, the rate reached 18.5 percent among males and 8.8 percent among females.

Regarding educational attainment, individuals holding Master’s or doctoral degrees recorded the highest volunteering rates. The overall volunteering rate among Saudis with such degrees reached 19.5 percent, including 24.9 percent for males and 8.7 percent for females.

GASTAT noted that the Volunteer Work Survey is one of the household surveys conducted by the authority. It is based on a representative sample of about 24,000 households and aims to provide accurate data on volunteer work in the Kingdom, including volunteer rates, types of volunteering, and characteristics of volunteers. The survey methodology follows standards set by the International Labor Organization.

