Salalah – The Future of Work Forum concluded today at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. The two-day forum, organised by the Ministry of Labour as part of the Labour Forum 2025, saw the wide participation of experts and specialists from the public and private sectors from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The second day of the forum featured extensive dialogue sessions that discussed key topics related to the work environment, attracting talent, and the importance of social dialogue in building sustainable labor markets.

The first session, titled “A Motivating Work Environment and Attracting Talent,” featured four working papers focusing on the role of social protection in supporting the labor market, career guidance and counseling to empower the workforce, effective public-private sector partnerships, and the role of occupational health and safety systems in stimulating work environments.

The “Social Dialogue and the Future of Labor Markets” session was also dedicated to an extensive discussion involving a number of researchers who presented working papers during the forum. They reviewed the most prominent challenges and proposed solutions, emphasising the importance of building effective models for social dialogue that contribute to developing labor policies and achieving balance among production stakeholders.

In a related context, the Student Projects Exhibition, titled “Future Talents…Think and Act,” continues its activities as part of the Work Forum, with the participation of students from vocational colleges. Today, the exhibition featured a workshop titled “Psychological and Professional Resilience: A Essential Skill in the Modern Work Environment.” The exhibition continues until August 7.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

