UAE-based Azizi Developments has begun the handover of its vibrant mixed-use community - Beach Oasis I - in Dubai Studio City.

Spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis I is a modern low-rise residential community comprising 508 studios, 218 one-bedroom, and 36 two-bedroom residences along with an array of amenities, while Beach Oasis II features 452 studios, 209 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units.

The key amenities include a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents

Azizi said construction work on Beach Oasis II is progressing rapidly, having reached nearly 20% completion.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: “The handover of Beach Oasis I marks another significant milestone in our journey to shape Dubai’s urban landscape with strategically situated, amenity-rich, and outstandingly designed developments.”

“This world-class project exhibits our uncompromising attention to detail. Beach Oasis is designed to enrich the lives of its residents in a multitude of ways, offering them exceptional lifestyle experiences in one of Dubai’s most dynamic locations,” he added.

