The board members of United Company for Housing and Development approved developing a commercial and housing project in Alexandria, according to a bourse filing.

The development scheme is estimated to cost around EGP 5.94 billion.

The project spans an area of 51,500 square meters, with a total built-up area of 286,000 square meters.

At the end of June 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits hiked by 167.18% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 137.521 million from EGP 51.470 million.

