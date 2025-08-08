MUSCAT: UAE-based luxury developer, Mira Developments has announced a strategic expansion into Oman through the acquisition of a one million square foot land in Dhofar Governorate, marking a significant investment in Salalah.

Following a three-day mastermind retreat hosted by the company, gathering over 100 top-tier real estate professionals, including brokers, architects, and luxury brand representatives.

The event served as a launchpad for Mira Developments' upcoming master development in Salalah and future hallmark projects like Mira Coral Bay.

This move reflects its vision to lead in luxury branded living across the GCC, with a deep focus on integrating premium design, sustainability, and lifestyle excellence.

The retreat featured intensive workshops and strategic roundtable discussions, designed to push the boundaries of innovation in real estate and foster cross-sector collaboration. Salalah’s unique natural environment and Khareef season provided an inspiring backdrop for envisioning future-ready luxury communities.

“Our strategic expansion into Oman is an epitome of Mira Developments’ unwavering vision to pioneer luxury real estate across the GCC,” said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments.

The company’s entry into Oman underscores its commitment to identifying high-potential markets and delivering turnkey, branded residences and communities that redefine luxury living in the region.

Key Highlights

New Investment: Acquisition of 1 million sq. ft. of land in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate.

Mastermind Retreat: Hosted in Salalah, featuring:

100+ attendees

Real estate brokers, architects, and luxury lifestyle brands

Focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability

Strategic Focus:

Expansion into GCC with Salalah as a key entry point

Upcoming projects include Mira Coral Bay

Vision Statement: Emphasizes leadership in branded, turnkey-ready luxury homes

Luxury Partnerships: Collaborates with major brands like: Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co.,Trussardi and John Richmond.

