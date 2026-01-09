DOHA: The real estate market in Qatar is witnessing remarkable growth with increased sales transactions and continued strong performance in the sector.

The number of sale transaction activity during the first nine months of 2025 remained consistently higher than the same period in 2024. It increased by approximately 1,246 transactions (around 37 percent) reflecting continued strength in the market demand, according to data by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat).

The year-on-year increase was observed across most months, indicating that the improvement is broad-based rather than driven by isolated peaks.

The mid-year performance in last year showed particularly strong momentum, supporting a sustained upward trajectory in overall transaction volume.

In last year the real estate sale transactions in January totalled 551 compared to 442 in January 2024, February 521 versus 383 in the same month in 2024. While March witnessed 338 sale transactions, April 464, May 698, June 488, July 527, August 465, and September 581 transactions.

The highest number of real estate sale transactions were seen in the month of May which reached 698 and the lowest was in March totalling 338 transactions.

The second Qatar Real Estate Forum held in October last year under the theme ‘Aqarat’s Future focused on enhancing transparency, digitising processes and aligning with global best practices to bolster investor confidence and streamline real estate transactions.

It served as a unique platform for industry stakeholders to discuss challenges and exchange ideas within the real estate sector while facilitating partnerships between public and private entities and major international corporations.

Last year also saw the Real Estate Regulatory Authority announce the launch of the inaugural edition of the Qatar Real Estate Award 2025. This prestigious national award has been established to recognise exceptional achievements, celebrate visionary projects, and foster an environment of innovation within Qatar’s real estate sector.

As a cornerstone of the Authority’s strategy, the award aims to stimulate healthy competition, drive sustainable growth, and elevate industry standards in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Recently, a delegation from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority participated in Qatar Pavilion at LPS Shanghai 2025, showcasing the Authority’s new digital ecosystem and AI-powered services, highlighting their role in enhancing market efficiency and promoting greater transparency.

This participation underscores Aqarat’s commitment to developing a reliable investment environment and empowering investors through unified digital services that support informed decision-making and reflect the strength of Qatar’s real estate sector.

