Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TAAMEER Real Estate Projects, a leading Qatari company in real estate development.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing academic cooperation, enhancing student development, and strengthening collaboration between the academic and industry sectors.

As part of the partnership, TAAMEER will provide specialised training programmes for UDST students and faculty members, offer internship and work placement opportunities, and organise periodic field visits to enhance practical learning.

The company will also contribute to the Programme Advisory Committee of the Construction Engineering Department, ensuring students’ learning outcomes are aligned with industry needs. In addition, both parties will collaborate on applied research projects, capstone and graduate-level initiatives, and joint events such as conferences, seminars, and panel discussions.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated: “Our partnership with TAAMEER Real Estate Projects goes beyond training and employment, establishing a platform for applied research and innovation. Together, we will develop practical solutions to the evolving challenges in the real estate and construction sectors, ensuring our graduates are workforce-ready. This collaboration embodies the University’s role as a bridge between education and industry, generating knowledge with a direct impact on Qatar’s economic and urban development.”

Ali Al-Ali, Chief Trade Officer at TAAMEER, said: “This collaboration reflects our belief that the development of the real estate sector begins with investing in people. Through it, we aim to provide students with training and hands-on opportunities that give them real-world experience and prepare them for immediate integration into the labour market. This initiative helps shape a new generation ready to meet industry challenges and enhance competitiveness, while reinforcing our role as a national developer contributing to a knowledge-based economy and supporting Qatar’s sustainable development vision.”

