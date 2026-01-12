Emirates Stallions Group said its subsidiary, Royal Development Holding, has signed development agreements with Rotana Hotels & Resorts Group for premium residential towers on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

This follows the launch of 1.2 billion UAE dirhams ($326.75 million) Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, comprising three towers, in December 2025.

The two residential towers, to be operated under the Rotana Residences brand, are valued at nearly 900 million UAE dirhams ($245.06 million), the Abu Dhabi-listed company said in a statement.



The project is expected to be launched in early 2026, ESG Emirates Stallions said.



No details were given on the construction timeline and project financing.



The agreements reflect Royal Development’s diversified brand-led residential development strategy, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

