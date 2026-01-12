UAE - UAE-based real estate developer Ardee has officially broken ground on the AED 2 billion Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah.

The piling phase has now commenced and is scheduled for completion by April 2026, paving the way for a seamless transition into main construction, according to a press release.

With full site mobilization underway, works span nearly 1.2 million square feet of gross floor area (GFA), encompassing both the hotel and residences.

Meanwhile, the project marks one of the most significant branded coastal developments in the emirate, slated for completion in 2028.

Romeo Abdo, Founder of Ardee, said: “The groundbreaking signals the start of a flagship beachfront development that reflects our commitment to design excellence, long-term quality, and modern coastal living. This project is the first in our Al Marjan Island masterplan, and it sets the benchmark for the future communities we are building in the UAE.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, commented: “By providing vibrant spaces for master-planned developments to thrive, Marjan is boldly aligned with the emirate’s vision to transform into a sought-after global destination for luxury lifestyle and investment.”

Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Raffles, highlighted: “Embraced by nature and crafted to showcase the very best of the destination, this development is poised to become a vibrant social hub, where meaningful moments and unforgettable experiences truly Make Special Happen.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

