Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (Acres 2026) will open its doors this month featuring more than 200 projects by major property development and investment companies from across the UAE.

To be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Acres runs from January 21 to 24 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The announcement was made by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department at a press conference held in the Chamber’s headquarters.

One of the UAE’s largest real estate expos, Acres spans more than 10,000 sq m and will be attracting over 15,000 visitors.

The event features residential, commercial and industrial projects, including new launches, completed developments and projects under construction, alongside exclusive offers, flexible payment plans and financing solutions.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the exhibition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Sharjah’s real estate market continues to witness balanced growth and diversified investment opportunities, supported by rising investor confidence, he stated.

Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, highlighted the sector’s strong performance, noting that during the first nine months of 2025, real estate cash transactions in Sharjah reached AED44.3 billion ($12.06 billion), marking growth of more than 58.3% while sales transactions exceeded 24,000 deals.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Acres 2026 Organising Committee, said the exhibition has consistently delivered strong outcomes, with the 2025 edition recording transactions worth AED4.3 billion, up 207% compared to 2024.

The expo will feature a comprehensive knowledge programme, including panel discussions and professional sessions addressing market trends, investment fundamentals, regulatory frameworks and the applications of artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

