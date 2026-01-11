Saudi-listed developer Dar Al Arkan, in collaboration with its London-listed subsidiary Dar Global and The Trump Organisation, announced on Sunday the launch of Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a large-scale luxury development to be built on a 2.6 million square metre (sqm) site in Wadi Safar, part of the Diriyah masterplan.

The project follows a joint announcement made in December 2024 on the launch of two Trump-branded developments in Riyadh, a press statement issued by Dar Global said.

The gated community will feature a Trump-branded championship golf course, a luxury Trump hotel and premium residential units overlooking the area’s natural wadis and golf landscapes, the statement said, without revealing financial details or project timeliines.

The Wadi Safarproject marks The Trump Organisation’s first development within the Diriyah project, expanding its footprint in the Kingdom.

In November 2025, Dar Global had awarded the main contract for the $531 million Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC). The 561-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

This was followed in December 2025 with enabling works contract for the $1 billion Trump International Hotel & Tower along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

