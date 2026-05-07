Kuwait-listed real estate developer Mabanee said construction and refurbishment works across its hospitality, retail and residential projects in the country are progressing on schedule, although evolving regional conditions due to the conflict could cause selective timing impacts.

Renovation works at the Hilton Kuwait Resort have reached 39 percent completion, with reopening anticipated in the second half of 2026, according to Mabanee’s 2026 quarterly results presentation.

The refurbishment of the 331-key beachfront luxury resort, being undertaken in partnership with Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC), aims to reposition one of Kuwait’s key coastal hospitality destinations. The project spans a 242,000-square-metre (sqm) site with a built-up area (BUA) of 69,000 sqm and includes a hotel building, chalets and around 1.3 kilometres of beachfront.

Souq Sabah and Hampton Hotel

Mabanee said construction progress at the Souq Sabah and Hampton Hotel mixed-use development in Sabah Al-Ahmad City has reached 37 percent, with opening targeted in the second half of 2027.

The development comprises a traditional souk, regional mall and a 110-key Hampton by Hilton hotel. The project is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) for the S3 Investment Opportunity in Sabah Al-Ahmad City.

The project has a land area of 40,000 sqm and a BUA of 78,000 sqm, including 23,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA). The retail component will comprise 95 units.

Separately, Mabanee said construction progress at Aventura Mall in Jaber Al-Ahmad City has reached 96 percent, with opening targeted in the second half of 2026.

The regional mall forms part of the J3 mixed-use development being undertaken by PAHW in partnership with J3 Management & Development.

Aventura development

Aventura Mall is being developed on a land plot of 104,000 sqm with a built-up area of 299,000 sqm and GLA of 108,000 sqm. The project will include 377 retail units and entertainment facilities including an ice-skating rink and cinema.

The company also said construction progress at Aventura Residences has reached 82 percent. The residential component spans a land area of 113,000 sqm with a BUA of 63,000 sqm. The project includes 276 residential units, with leasing applications now open.

Mabanee holds a 35 percent stake in the J3 development, with the remaining stake owned by other partners.

Last month, Zawya Projects reported that the Mabanee-led consortium increased the loan for their Aventura project by $102 million.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.