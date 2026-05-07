Dubai-based Gulf Land Property Developers, the developer of Tonino Lamborghini Residences, has purchased 41 units in its Tonino Lamborghini project in Meydan for AED150 million ($40.84 million).

The bulk deal was closed in April despite regional uncertainty, the developer said in a statement.

The acquisition represents 7.5 percent of the total number of units in the luxury residential project.

“Investor confidence in Dubai remains strong, liquidity is still present, and the market continues to reward projects with the right fundamentals,” said Shaher Mousli, Chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers.

The project offers studios, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

The project, which comprises four towers housing 541 residential units, is slated for handover in the first quarter of 2027.

The project reached 51.85 percent completion stage in March 2026, according to Dubai Land Department’s REST app.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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