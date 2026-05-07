Muscat – Under the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, presided over the launch of the Greater Muscat Structural Plan on Thursday morning. The ceremony took place at Experience Centre Building in Sultan Haitham City in Seeb. The plan is designed with a future vision to build a prosperous and integrated city, driven by diverse economic opportunities and an attractive investment environment that builds upon Oman’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

During the event, His Highness toured various exhibitions detailing the core pillars of the project, which include a productive, green, resilient, and vibrant Muscat. Officials provided briefings on how these themes will enhance sustainable urban development and global competitiveness. Additionally, H H Sayyid Bilarab reviewed the latest progress of the Thuraya City project, which showcases future city models approved by His Majesty the Sultan. The visit concluded with a review of the ongoing construction work and implementation stages at Sultan Haitham City, highlighting a commitment to human-centred urban planning.