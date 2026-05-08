UAE-based Azizi Developments is advancing construction at its premium development - Burj Azizi - with works progressing across both the raft foundation of the main tower and the automated car park building: two of the most engineering-intensive phases in the build of what will be the world's second tallest tower.

The car park building, which extends nine basement levels and reaches almost 30m below ground, recently saw one of the most significant concrete pours of the project to date.

Over the course of just 40 hours, more than 200 workers and 700 trucks delivered 7,000 cu m of concrete to form the structure that will house Burj Azizi's fully automated parking system. In parallel, work continues on the tower's raft foundation, a continuous concrete slab five meters thick, engineered to bear and distribute the full load of the 725-m, 140-storey structure.

With 750 workers on-site daily, the team is delivering this critical phase with precision and an unwavering commitment to safety, laying the structural basis from which Burj Azizi will rise. Worker welfare remains central to every stage of construction, with all works carried out in accordance with the highest international standards.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Burj Azizi is set to stand as the world’s second-tallest tower, a defining global symbol of Dubai. That ambition demands absolute rigor at every level, from concept to completion. The raft foundation, while unseen, is fundamental to the structure’s integrity."

Apartments in this skyscraper range from one- to three-bedroom units, with ultra-luxury penthouses occupying the upper residential floors through their own dedicated lobbies. Amenity levels are spaced throughout the tower, offering residents pools, a spa, a gym and yoga center, a cinema, a games room, dining, and retail without ever leaving the building. Higher still, an all-suite, seven-star hotel draws on seven cultural themes to set a new benchmark in luxury hospitality, featuring culturally inspired restaurants, an authentic Emirati dining concept, a luxury ballroom, and an exclusive beach club.

"It is being delivered to the level of engineering precision this scale requires, setting the standard for everything that follows," he added.

The Burj Azizi project is led by Executive Director Kang Sang Ku, whose 30-year engineering career includes landmark developments such as the Burj Khalifa. Under his oversight, Azizi's approach to a project of this magnitude begins long before construction reaches ground level.

For major developments, the developer conducts full-scale mock-ups and factory-based testing before a single unit goes up. Azizi’s vertically integrated approach also ensures complete control and consistent quality from concept through long-term operation.

Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with ultra-luxury penthouses occupying the upper residential floors through their own dedicated lobbies. Amenity levels are spaced throughout the tower, offering residents pools, a spa, a gym and yoga center, a cinema, a games room, dining, and retail without ever leaving the building.

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